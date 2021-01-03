    Warriors' Klay Thompson Hypes Stephen Curry on Twitter After 62-Point Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) react after forward Kevin Durant scored a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    Splash Brothers gotta stick together.

    After Stephen Curry exploded for a career-high 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field and 8-of-16 shooting from three-point range during the Golden State Warriors' 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Klay Thompson took to Twitter to support his teammate:

    With Thompson sidelined with an Achilles injury, Curry has to do much of the backcourt scoring on his own.

    He has led Golden State in points in each of the team's first six games and has helped it remain afloat in the early going of the season at 3-3. He was at his best Sunday, darting around defenders off the dribble, hitting fadeaway three-pointers over the outstretched arms of defenders and carrying the Warriors like a two-time MVP and three-time champion.

    Thompson welcoming Curry to the 60-point club was also notable, as Thompson poured in 60 points in a December 2016 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He at least had Curry and Kevin Durant to take away some of the defense's attention during his incredible performance.

    Curry had Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. on Sunday.

