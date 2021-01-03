Russell Wilson: Seahawks Threw Late Pass to David Moore for $100K Contract Bonus

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks offense didn't have its most efficient day against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but it did come through late for wideout David Moore.

After recovering an onside kick with 22 seconds left of a 26-23 victory in Week 17, quarterback Russell Wilson decided to throw a short pass to Moore instead of taking a knee. It might've seemed inconsequential at the time, but the reception put Moore at 35 catches for the year, earning him a $100,000 bonus.

It was Moore's only catch on the day and the only one he needed.

"We called that play because David had $100,000 if he gets that catch," Wilson told reporters. "It's a blessing to be able to help his family, his daughter, so it was part of the game we wanted to get him that catch, so we were able to dial that up for him, that last play."

The 25-year-old is currently on a one-year, $825,000 deal in Seattle, giving him even more reason to celebrate the bonus as he prepares to reach free agency.

Quarterbacks helping their teammates hit their performance goals was a trend across the league on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady targeted wideout Antonio Brown late to ensure the receiver earned an extra $250,000. In Carolina, Emmanuel Sanders was targeted 12 times by New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees to get him eight catches and a $500,000 bonus. And Los Angeles Rams star Leonard Floyd guaranteed himself a $1.25 million incentive with one sack on Sunday.

It may have been a meaningless game for most of the teams around the league, but there were no meaningless plays in Week 17. Not with final paychecks due and players preparing for another long offseason.

Wilson just made sure Moore is a bit more comfortable until he's able to reach a new deal.