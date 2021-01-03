Antonio Brown Earns $250K Bucs Contract Incentive with 11 Catches vs. Falcons

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown picked up a notable bonus Sunday when he reached 45 receptions on the year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, reaching that mark earned Brown an extra $250,000 on his one-year, $1.6 million deal. It took Brown eight games and 61 targets to hit his incentive—including 14 targets on Sunday.

Brown made 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale and walked off the field with another quarter-million hitting his bank account.

Brown only joined the team in late October but his presence was quickly felt on the field.

He hauled in seven catches in his second game with the Bucs and topped 50 yards in a game on four occasions despite fighting for targets alongside Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller. The 32-year-old could still earn a few more bucks this year if he continues his level of production.

If Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl with Brown taking at least 35 percent of snaps, he's due another $750,000.

It's unclear what the future holds for Brown's career after this season, but eight games with a new team proved he can still play at a high level, even if he's not the No. 1 option.

It might have taken a few shovel passes from Brady with two minutes left in the regular season to hit his reception bonus, but that's a check the Bucs will happily cash as they take a loaded offense into the postseason.