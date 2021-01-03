    Rams' Leonard Floyd Earns $1.25M Contract Incentive After Sack vs. Cardinals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler (15) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Cardinals recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    It did not take long for Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Leonard Floyd to earn himself quite the bonus Sunday.

    He entered Week 17's game against the Arizona Cardinals needing a sack to put him over 10 on the season. That was important because doing so would give him a $1.25 million incentive that was written into his contract.  

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Floyd accomplished the task in the first half.

    Floyd didn't just register a straightforward sack. It was a strip-sack on third down that drove Arizona deep into its own territory and forced a punt.

    This was an important game for both sides as the Rams would clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears. Arizona would get in with a win.

    On an individual level, this has been quite the season for Floyd. He entered the league as the No. 9 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft out of Georgia but never lived up to elevated expectations with the Bears.

    Rushing the passer alongside Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, who so often draw double teams, didn't even help. The most sacks he tallied during a single season in Chicago was seven, and that was as a rookie.

    The Bears did not bring him back after four seasons of relative disappointment, so the Rams took a chance on him with a low-risk, high-reward one-year deal prior to the 2020 campaign. It's worked out as he has been able to take advantage of those blitzing lanes he couldn't in Chicago with Aaron Donald drawing double and triple teams on his new squad.

    He is surely thrilled with the incentive, but his eyes will be on a Super Bowl if he can help lead his Rams to victory.

