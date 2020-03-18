Report: Former Bears Pass-Rusher Leonard Floyd Signs 1-Year, $10M Rams Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Linebacker Leonard Floyd never fully lived up to expectations with the Chicago Bears, but the Los Angeles Rams hope a change of scenery leads to improvement as he enters the next chapter of his career.

Floyd and Rams agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He can earn as much as $13 million in 2020.



This comes after the Bears released Floyd on March 17.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Chicago received calls inquiring about the availability of the pass-rusher as far back as the 2018 campaign. It didn't trade him after selecting him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft with the hope he could be a building block for a team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2010 season.

However, injuries limited him to just 12 games as a rookie and 10 games in his second year as he dealt with concussions, a calf setback and knee surgery.

The 27-year-old also fractured his hand and required surgery prior to the 2018 campaign but was still ready to play by the start of the regular season and appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He also played all 16 games last year.

Despite the previous injuries, Floyd hinted at his potential with seven sacks as a rookie and 4.5 sacks in his second year. His play dropped off at the start of the 2018 season, though, and he failed to tally a single sack through the first eight games.

Lorin Cox of USA Today's Bears Wire noted that, "He was just about the only player who didn't see a bump in production after the team added Khalil Mack."

To Floyd's credit, he bounced back down the stretch and finished the season with four sacks, but he had just three in 2019.

Despite the up-and-down start to Floyd's career, he is still in his prime playing years and has flashed his upside at times. Los Angeles surely hopes he can establish more consistency as it prepares for a potential playoff run in 2020.

Floyd also helps the Rams replace Dante Fowler Jr., who agreed to a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.