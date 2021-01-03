    Video: Emmanuel Sanders Celebrates Earning $500K Saints Contract Incentive

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 4, 2021

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders celebrates after scoring with wide receiver Marquez Callaway during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Emmaneul Sanders had a very good reason to look forward to Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers despite the New Orleans Saints already locking up the NFC South.

    The veteran wideout needed to record eight catches in Week 17 to reach his $500,000 incentive for 60 receptions in a season. His teammates seemed to know it, too, because quarterback Drew Brees kept targeting him until he eclipsed the mark.

    On the eighth catch, Sanders popped up and began celebrating with a money gesture, rubbing his hands together to show off the extra payday he earned.

    It took 12 targets from Brees for Sanders to earn his bonus, but the hard work paid off.

    Now the wideout may have to find some way to reward Brees for ensuring his bank account grew a bit larger.

