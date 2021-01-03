Matt Prater's 59-Yard FG for Lions vs. WFT in Week 10 Wins Free Beer for Detroit

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions finished the season with a 5-11 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, but at least their fans will have something to drown their sorrows in thanks to kicker Matt Prater.

As Michael Rothstein of ESPN explained, Bud Light issued a challenge to Prater and Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus in July to see which one would make the longest field goal this season.

The winner's city would get free beer.

Prater's 59-yarder to defeat the Washington Football Team in Week 10 stood up as McManus finished the season with a long of 58. McManus could have won the challenge and Sunday's game for the Broncos, but the Las Vegas Raiders blocked his 63-yard attempt in the final seconds.

This is yet another accomplishment for Prater, who also holds the NFL record for the longest made field goal at 64 yards. He made that one in 2013 with the Broncos.

Lions fans surely enjoyed this one more.