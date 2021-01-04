Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After Jan. 3

0 of 2

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

When TJ Warren was declared out following surgery on his left foot, the fantasy basketball discussion shifted toward Aaron Holiday.

However, the other Holiday brother on the Indiana Pacers roster stepped up after the Warren news broke on New Year's Eve from ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Justin Holiday performed better than his sibling against the New York Knicks, and that may be a sign of things to come. If he turns into a solid contributor, Holiday could be considered as a deep waiver-wire pickup.

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo was thrust into a larger role when Cody Zeller went down. The decent totals he posted down low could make him a solid backup option as the action across the NBA heats up.

Deep sleepers will carry more importance in Week 3 than the opening two weeks of the season because of the high volume of games for each of the 30 franchises.