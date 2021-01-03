    Aaron Rodgers on Bye Week Advice for Packers Teammates: 'Don't Get COVID'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Aaron Rodgers had apt advice for his teammates that summed up the times for the 2020 NFL season. 

    "Don't get COVID," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said when asked what message he had for the team as it heads into its first-round playoff bye, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

    Green Bay clinched that bye and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with Sunday's 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears.

                  

