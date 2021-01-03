Aaron Rodgers on Bye Week Advice for Packers Teammates: 'Don't Get COVID'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers had apt advice for his teammates that summed up the times for the 2020 NFL season.

"Don't get COVID," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said when asked what message he had for the team as it heads into its first-round playoff bye, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Green Bay clinched that bye and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with Sunday's 35-16 victory over the Chicago Bears.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.