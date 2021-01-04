NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible James Harden Trade, Marvin Bagley III, More

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The Sixers might have the best potential deal to present to the Rockets, should they be willing to give up Ben Simmons. But Philly is clicking on all cylinders at present.

Doc Rivers and Co. improved to 5-1 after Saturday's 127-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets, tied for the best mark in the NBA alongside the Phoenix Suns.

Simmons is taking on less of the scoring responsibilities, averaging 13.5 points on just 9.3 shot attempts per game. However, the 2016 No. 1 overall pick is filling it up in other areas, averaging 9.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists while also playing exceptional defense. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is off to one of his better starts, averaging 25.0 points and 12.6 rebounds.

The two stars are coexisting, but Philly's other starters are making their mark. Tobias Harris is shooting nearly 50 percent from beyond the arc. Seth Curry has been a vital acquisition and floor-spacer, averaging 16.2 points on 51.5 percent shooting from deep.

Philly's success might mean president of basketball operations Daryl Morey shows less interest in a Harden deal. Brian Windhorst of ESPN said the Sixers still have the best package if Simmons were included but added the team is "farther apart" with the Rockets than they once were.

Morey plainly stated last month the team was not trading Simmons, almost immediately after it was reported the Sixers were making Simmons available in talks.

Additionally, Rivers in particular has been adamant about wanting to see what he has with both Simmons and Embiid on the floor together. Rivers said last month he called Simmons personally after the reports of the Aussie's inclusion in a Harden package had circulated.

Philly's leadership has stuck by Simmons. Now, after a 5-1 start, there is more intrigue to see just how good this team can be with the current group, rather than what it could be with Harden.