    Alex Smith's Wife Shares Photo of WFT QB's Leg Brace Shaped into Lombardi Trophy

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Alex Smith already has a Lombardi Trophy of sorts regardless of whether the Washington Football Team wins a championship.

    The quarterback's wife, Elizabeth Smith, shared a photo on Instagram of a trophy created out of Smith's old leg brace:

    Smith suffered a brutal leg injury in 2018 that required 17 surgeries to heal and had Smith considering amputation. After missing all of 2019, he returned to the field for Washington this year and has helped the squad win four of his five starts.

    He is now expected to start Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and a victory would clinch the NFC East title.

    Regardless of how he performs, Smith has already accomplished quite a bit in his recovery and is the clear choice for the league's Comeback Player of the Year award.

