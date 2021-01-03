Baker Mayfield: 'There's a New Standard' for Browns After Making Playoffs

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002, and quarterback Baker Mayfield thinks this is just the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

"We were all brought here for a reason, and that's to reset the standard here," Mayfield said after leading the Browns to a 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. "We're getting back to what it needs to be—to a winning culture. That's a starting point. We're going to enjoy it like I said, because there haven't been playoffs here in a while. But there's a new standard here, and it needs to keep that way."

The Browns concluded the regular season at 11-5.

The Steelers nearly prevented the Browns from winning when Mason Rudolph and JuJu Smith-Schuster connected for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, but the two-point conversion that would have tied the score at 24 was unsuccessful.

"It's a moment that I'll definitely never forget," Mayfield said, noting the volume of the crowd despite just 12,000 fans being allowed into FirstEnergy Stadium, which has a capacity of almost 68,000, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Browns posted their best record since 1994, when New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick led the team to the same record. They haven't won a playoff game since then, when they advanced to the second round before being knocked out by the Steelers.

While they still could have made the postseason with a loss, it would've taken a lot of help from other teams. An Indianapolis Colts loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars or a combination of a Tennessee Titans loss, Miami Dolphins win or tie and a Baltimore Ravens win or tie also would have punched the ticket for the Browns.

The two teams will get a chance to go at each other again in the first round of playoffs, this time in Pittsburgh, where a number of players who rested this week, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker T.J. Watt, should suit up for a rematch.