Video: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Becomes 1st QB to Have Multiple 1K Rushing Seasons

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson cemented his status as a dual-threat signal-caller Sunday as he became the first quarterback in league history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in more than one season.

As the Ravens rolled over the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular-season finale, Jackson had tacked on 97 rushing yards by the middle of the third quarter, bringing his season total to 1,005 with more than a full quarter of football left to play.

Entering Sunday, he had collected 2,644 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes and rushed for seven scores of his own.

Jackson entered 2020 off of a season that saw him named NFL MVP, joining elite company as the second player to earn the award by unanimous vote (then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady earned all 50 votes in 2010).

He posted a league-leading 36 touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick's record of 1,039 single-season rushing yards by collecting 1,206 yards, the sixth-most in the league. He also had three games of five touchdown passes that season.

Jackson was the first-ever Ravens player to win the award, while also finishing two votes behind New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas for the league's Offensive Player of the Year honor.

As a rookie, his legs were slowed by his status behind Joe Flacco on the depth chart until the veteran was injured midway through the season. Through 16 appearances and seven starts in 2018, the Louisville product tallied 1,201 passing yards and six touchdowns with 695 rushing yards and five scores.

At just 23, Jackson has plenty of time to become the first quarterback with three, four or even more seasons of four-digit rushing yards, but he's already made quite the name for himself through his first three seasons in the pros.