Ravens' Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick's Single-Season QB Rushing Record

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson made history Thursday by breaking Michael Vick's single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Jackson broke the previous record of 1,039 yards set by Vick as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2006. The record-breaking run saw Jackson gain five yards to give him 27 on the Ravens' first drive in a home game against the New York Jets. Mark Ingram II capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown run to give Baltimore the early 6-0 edge.



The 22-year-old Jackson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award this season and had completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,677 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns heading into Thursday.

Additionally, Jackson has the Ravens off to an 11-2 start, including wins over top teams such as the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson's rise to stardom has been rapid, but it wasn't as widely expected as Vick's, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft.

Despite winning the Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson was passed over by nearly the entire league before going to Baltimore with the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL draft. He was the fifth quarterback off the board behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen.

There was some chatter among talent evaluators that Jackson would have to switch to running back or wide receiver to be an NFL player.

That evaluation couldn't have been further off, but Jackson has seemingly used it as motivation. Jackson famously said, "Not bad for a running back," after decimating the Miami Dolphins for 324 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1.

Jackson is no running back, but he impacts games with his legs as much as any running back and even more because of his ability to either throw on the run or take off with the football.

There have been many dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history, and Vick was long considered the most dynamic among them, but the torch has been passed to Jackson despite the fact that he is just getting started in his NFL career.