Josh Allen Breaks Drew Bledsoe's Bills Record for Most Passing Yards in a Season

John Munson/Associated Press

Josh Allen added another accolade to his record-setting season, eclipsing Drew Bledsoe for the most passing yards by a Buffalo Bills quarterback in franchise history.

Allen passed Bledsoe, who threw for 4,359 yards in 2002, in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. He's now the franchise record-holder for single-season passing yards, touchdowns, completions, completion percentage and rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback.

Coming into 2020, there were significant questions about whether Allen was a franchise quarterback given his struggles as a passer in his first two NFL seasons. Allen completed just 56.3 percent of his passes with a combined 30 touchdowns against 21 interceptions in 2018 and 2019, with the overwhelming majority of his value coming with his legs.

That all suddenly changed this season, as the acquisition of Stefon Diggs has allowed the Bills to open things up offensively and watch Allen thrive. His 10.3 percent rise in completion rate from 2019 to 2020 is a seismic and unexpected improvement that not even Allen's biggest supporters saw coming.

"He can certainly make all the throws. He's got a great arm and he can run, he's athletic, he's hard to tackle. But, I'd say his overall execution in the passing game has improved each of the last three years," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters of Allen.

While it's likely that there will be some level of mean regression with Allen next season, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player even if he's hitting 64 or 65 percent of his passes. Anyone who understandably doubted Allen is now eating their words as he's leading a potential Super Bowl contender.