Ohio State's Ryan Day Reportedly Is Not Open to Interviewing for NFL HC Jobs

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is reportedly not interested in accepting NFL interviews during the 2021 offseason after leading the Buckeyes to the national championship game against Alabama.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Sunday.

Day's name popped up in the conversation Saturday when Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported he would be a candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are expected to fire Doug Marrone, if his OSU predecessor Urban Meyer opts to stay retired.

It sounds like the 41-year-old New Hampshire native doesn't have any imminent plans to leave the Buckeyes, though.

Day has done a terrific job with one of the country's top football programs since replacing the retiring Meyer in 2019. He's guided the Buckeyes to a 23-1 record, including a 15-0 mark in Big Ten play, with the only loss coming to Clemson in last season's Fiesta Bowl, one of the playoff semifinals.

Ohio State avenged that defeat Friday when it scored a 49-28 victory over the Tigers to punch its ticket to the Jan. 11 national title game against Alabama.

Regardless of what happens against the Crimson Tide, Day and Co. have continued to build for future success with the nation's No. 2 recruiting class for 2021, per 247Sports. They trail only Bama in the rankings.

In November, Day explained he preferred the structure of college football to that of the NFL, which he said is built to enhance parity.

"I believe this is the best place in America, the best job in America," he told reporters.

All told, Day would immediately become a top-flight coaching candidate if he expressed interest in making the transition to the pro level, but it appears Buckeyes fans can rest easy for now.