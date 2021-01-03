Adam Gase Fired by Jets After Going 9-23 in 2 Seasons as Head Coach

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Not even a strong finish to the 2020 regular season was enough to keep Adam Gase's job.

The New York Jets announced they fired Gase on Sunday after he compiled a 9-23 record in two seasons with the franchise.

Chairman and CEO Chris Johnson released the following statement after Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots:

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets. During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization – especially in our leadership positions – it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

Gase's departure has been a seeming inevitability for months. The Jets began the 2020 season with 13 straight losses before winning two straight before losing Sunday's season finale.

Gase, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, is 32-48 as an NFL head coach with the Jets and Miami Dolphins. He was fired after three seasons in Miami before spending the last two with the Jets, ruffling feathers along his way to producing below-average results.

Players in both Miami and New York did not seem to take much of a liking to Gase, who showed a propensity for deflecting blame when things weren't going his team's way.

The Jets hired Gase in large part because they viewed him as someone who could help mold Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback. That experiment has been nothing short of a failure, with Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, likely soon following Gase out the door after failing to develop.

The Jets' late-season run will likely cost them a shot at Trevor Lawrence, a can't-miss superstar in the making who would have instantly slotted in to replace Darnold. They'll now likely choose between Ohio State's Justin Fields and BYU's Zach Wilson, a pair of promising quarterbacks who have more glaring flaws than Lawrence.

Gase's career as an NFL head coach seems likely to have come to an end. While he is still just 42 years old, the level of disastrous results mixed with his seeming lack of affinity with players is a bad recipe for any team looking to roll the dice on giving him a third shot.

The Jets will now open an expansive coaching search they hope will land them a leader who can develop a star quarterback in the way Gase could not.