Steelers Rumors: GM Kevin Colbert Expected to Sign New Contract Amid Lions Buzz

The Detroit Lions are reportedly interested in Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to fill the same role in their organization, but the chances of convincing him to make the move are "beyond slim."

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday that Colbert signing another one-year contract extension with the Steelers is a "mere formality" following the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Colbert, a Pittsburgh native, has been with the Steelers organization since 2000. He started as the team's director of football operations before being named the first general manager in the storied franchise's history in 2011. The team had never previously used the job title.

He added the role of vice president to his responsibilities in 2016 but also remained the GM.

Colbert, who's viewed by members of the Lions organization as a candidate "uniquely positioned to get the long-suffering franchise back on track," has preferred to sign a series of one-year deals to maintain control over his future with retirement on the horizon, per La Canfora.

Instead, it sounds like he'll remain in Pittsburgh to navigate a potentially tricky offseason with the uncertain financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Avery Williamson and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva headline the team's group of potential free agents, and there's some uncertainty at quarterback, as well.

Ben Roethlisberger, who's 38 and underwent elbow surgery in 2019, struggled to throw downfield during the Steelers' recent three-game losing streak. It raised questions about his NFL future, but he did bounce back with a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Indianapolis Colts last week.

At a minimum, Pittsburgh will likely start the hunt for Big Ben's successor during the offseason because it doesn't appear that person is already on the roster.

It all sets up a busy offseason in Pittsburgh, and it sounds like Colbert is set to remain in control of the front office throughout the process.

For now, the Steelers are focused on trying to chase down another Super Bowl title. They've already clinched a playoff berth heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns, but their seeding could still change.