    Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher Says He Hurt Hamstring Running from Gatorade Bath

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2021

    Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) douses head coach Jimbo Fisher at the end of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Texas A&M defeated North Carolina 41-27. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    A lesson from Jimbo Fisher: Coaches, just take the Gatorade bath.

    The Texas A&M coach tried to escape his sports drink shower after the Aggies' 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl and wound up with a pulled hamstring for his efforts.

    "I pulled my hamstring. Somebody in there's gonna pay for that. I hadn't ran that fast in 25 years," Fisher said during his on-field interview after the game.

    While it appeared he may have been joking at the time, Fisher later confirmed to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that he did suffer a slight injury to his hammy.

    "That thing is cold," Fisher told Van Pelt. "I love it, but I had to go out there and do that post-game and do that bowl thing. That’s freezing cold. I don’t mind it if they get me, but if they don’t, I ain’t getting it. " 

    Fisher may want to eliminate any fast-twitch movements from his coaching repertoire. He previously injured his hamstring in 2014 while chasing a kick return down the sideline during the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his tenure at Florida State. 

