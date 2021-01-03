    Dakar Rally 2021: Race Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Info

    Ricky Brabec of United States, center, talks with American bikers Andrew Short, left, and Garrett Poucher before the start of stage twelve of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
    Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

    The 2021 Dakar Rally will take place from Sunday through Friday, January 15 in Saudi Arabia.

    The competition will run for six days before a rest day in Ha'il on Saturday, January 9. Competitors will then race on the final six days from the 10th through the 15th.

    The Dakar Rally will begin and finish in Jeddah. NBCSN will be the television home for the event, and coverage dates and times (ET) can be found below.

          

    Dakar Rally Stage Schedule and TV Coverage

    Sun., January 3 (Stage 1 from Jeddah to Bisha): 7:30 p.m.

    Mon., January 4 (Stage 2 from Bisha to Wadi Al Dawasir): 6:30 p.m.

    Tues., January 5 (Stage 3, Wadi Al Dawasir Loop Stage): 6:30 p.m.

    Wed., January 6 (Stage 4 from Wadi Al Dawasir to Riyadh): 6:30 p.m.

    Thurs., January 7 (Stage 5 from Riyadh to Buraydah): 6:30 p.m.

    Fri., January 8 (Stage 6 from Buraydah to Ha’il): 6:30 p.m.

    Sat., January 9: Rest Day

    Sun., January 10 (Stage 7 from Ha’il to Sakaka, Marathon Stage): 6:30 p.m.

    Mon., January 11 (Stage 8 from Sakaka to Neom): 6:30 p.m.

    Tues., January 12 (Stage 9, Neom Loop Stage): 6:30 p.m.

    Wed., January 13 (Stage 10 from Neom to Al- ‘Ula): 2:30 a.m.

    Thurs., January 14 (Stage 11 from Al- ‘Ula to Yanbu): 9:30 p.m.

    Fri., January 15 (Stage 12 from Yanbu to Jeddah): 6 p.m.

        

    Live streaming is available on NBC Sports' official website in addition to the NBC Sports app. Fans can catch replays of the action on NBC Sports' site as well.

    A prologue stage already took place on Saturday to determine starting positions in Stage 1. Twelve stages, including two loop stages and one marathon stage, will follow beginning Sunday.

    The rally is split into seven categories, each representing a different mode of transportation: Bikes, quads, cars, trucks, lightweight vehicles, side-by-side (UTV) vehicles and classic cars.

    All but the classics took part in the prologue stage, and the results for that event can be found below:

    Fans can also track the races on the Dakar Rally's official website

