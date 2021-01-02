Rockets' John Wall Says He's the Best Shot-Blocking PG in NBA History

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

John Wall is back, and so is his confidence.

After the Houston Rockets star's second consecutive outing of 20 points or more, he looks as crafty as ever and is backing up his talk.

Against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, the point guard posted 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, but it was his two blocked shots that brought out his swagger.

"I feel like I'm the best shot-blocking point guard of all time," Wall told reporters after the 102-94 home victory.

Asked how long he's felt that way, Wall didn't hesitate.

"Since I stepped foot in the league," he said.

The 30-year-old has three blocks through his first two games. He's averaged a 0.8 blocks per contest or better in five of his nine seasons and has 399 blocks since entering the league in 2010.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons leads all point guards this season with 1.6 blocks per night. With Wall finally healthy after an Achilles tear, the 76ers standout may not stay atop those rankings much longer.