    Rockets' John Wall Says He's the Best Shot-Blocking PG in NBA History

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 3, 2021

    Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield (24) looks to pass ahead ofHouston Rockets' John Wall (1) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    John Wall is back, and so is his confidence. 

    After the Houston Rockets star's second consecutive outing of 20 points or more, he looks as crafty as ever and is backing up his talk.

    Against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, the point guard posted 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, but it was his two blocked shots that brought out his swagger. 

    "I feel like I'm the best shot-blocking point guard of all time," Wall told reporters after the 102-94  home victory. 

    Asked how long he's felt that way, Wall didn't hesitate. 

    "Since I stepped foot in the league," he said. 

    The 30-year-old has three blocks through his first two games. He's averaged a 0.8 blocks per contest or better in five of his nine seasons and has 399 blocks since entering the league in 2010. 

    Philadelphia's Ben Simmons leads all point guards this season with 1.6 blocks per night. With Wall finally healthy after an Achilles tear, the 76ers standout may not stay atop those rankings much longer. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Christian Wood Posts Big Numbers as Rockets Win

      Christian Wood Posts Big Numbers as Rockets Win
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Christian Wood Posts Big Numbers as Rockets Win

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      With Harden Out, Wall Leads Rockets to Second Win with Playmaking, Defense

      With Harden Out, Wall Leads Rockets to Second Win with Playmaking, Defense
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      With Harden Out, Wall Leads Rockets to Second Win with Playmaking, Defense

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      Wall, Rockets Beat Kings 102-94; Harden Sits with Injury

      Wall, Rockets Beat Kings 102-94; Harden Sits with Injury
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Wall, Rockets Beat Kings 102-94; Harden Sits with Injury

      KRISTIE RIEKEN
      via Chron

      Harden Out Today vs. Kings

      Rockets star ruled out with ankle sprain, Eric Gordon will start in his place

      Harden Out Today vs. Kings
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Harden Out Today vs. Kings

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report