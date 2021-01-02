Warriors' Draymond Green: James Wiseman Can Evolve into 'Premier' NBA Player

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The early returns from James Wiseman have been very promising, and his Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green has taken notice.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Green said the 19-year-old has what it takes to develop into an "All-Star, premier player in this league."

"I think he's going to be a really special player in this league," Green continued.

The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. There were questions about his readiness for the pros after he played just three college games for Memphis in 2019-20.

Through his first five games in the NBA, Wiseman is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. He's shown decent range, making 50 percent of his 10 three-pointers.

Green and the Warriors are counting on Wiseman to become a premier player. Their roster has been decimated by injuries over the past two years, most notably with Klay Thompson missing last season with a torn ACL and this season with a ruptured Achilles.

Golden State is built around a core of players older than 30, including Thompson, Green and Stephen Curry. Wiseman is the franchise's best hope of developing a superstar who can lead them for years to come.