    Warriors' Draymond Green: James Wiseman Can Evolve into 'Premier' NBA Player

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Golden State Warriors draft pick James Wiseman in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The early returns from James Wiseman have been very promising, and his Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green has taken notice.

    Speaking to reporters Saturday, Green said the 19-year-old has what it takes to develop into an "All-Star, premier player in this league."

    "I think he's going to be a really special player in this league," Green continued.

    The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. There were questions about his readiness for the pros after he played just three college games for Memphis in 2019-20.

    Through his first five games in the NBA, Wiseman is averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. He's shown decent range, making 50 percent of his 10 three-pointers.

    Green and the Warriors are counting on Wiseman to become a premier player. Their roster has been decimated by injuries over the past two years, most notably with Klay Thompson missing last season with a torn ACL and this season with a ruptured Achilles.

    Golden State is built around a core of players older than 30, including Thompson, Green and Stephen Curry. Wiseman is the franchise's best hope of developing a superstar who can lead them for years to come.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Dame Rejects Idea He's Copying Steph's Game: 'This Is What I Do'

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70

      Former NBA player and coaching legend died today after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Paul Westphal Dies at 70

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling Hot Takes on LaMelo 🤔

      Grading the first five games of LaMelo Ball's NBA career

      Buying or Selling Hot Takes on LaMelo 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buying or Selling Hot Takes on LaMelo 🤔

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Melo Moves Up on the Scoring List 🙌

      Melo Moves Up on the Scoring List 🙌
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo Moves Up on the Scoring List 🙌

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report