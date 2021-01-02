    LSU's Arik Gilbert, Former 5-Star Tight End, Announces Intention to Transfer

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    LSU tight end Arik Gilbert celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Tight end Arik Gilbert is going to transfer from LSU after one season with the program. 

    Gilbert announced on Twitter his intention to enter the transfer portal:

    The Marietta, Georgia, native was one of the prized recruits in LSU's loaded 2020 class. He was rated as a 5-star prospect, the top tight end and No. 5 overall prospect, per 247Sports composite rankings

    The Tigers had the fourth-ranked recruiting class last year with three 5-star players committing to the program. Gilbert was the highest-ranked player among that group. 

    "I think on my official visit when I was sitting down talking to Coach O," Gilbert told Shea Dixon of 247Sports in October 2019 about when he decided to play for LSU. "The way he was talking to me sounded so genuine. I was going to be part of a true family."

    Dixon noted at the time that Gilbert's commitment to LSU was "the shocker of the 2020 recruiting cycle" because he was widely believed to be staying in Georgia to play for the Bulldogs. 

    Gilbert appeared in LSU's first eight games of the season before deciding to opt out Dec. 8. He ranked third on the team with 35 receptions and fourth with 368 yards as a true freshman in 2020. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LSU Former Five-Star TE Arik Gilbert to Enter Transfer Portal

      LSU Former Five-Star TE Arik Gilbert to Enter Transfer Portal
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU Former Five-Star TE Arik Gilbert to Enter Transfer Portal

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Breaking: Texas Fires Herman

      Longhorns expected to replace HC Tom Herman with Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian (247)

      Breaking: Texas Fires Herman
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Breaking: Texas Fires Herman

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Fields Says Team Doctors Didn't Give Him Injury Diagnosis

      Justin Fields Says Team Doctors Didn't Give Him Injury Diagnosis
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Justin Fields Says Team Doctors Didn't Give Him Injury Diagnosis

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      LSU Football should add former South Carolina assistant to staff

      LSU Football should add former South Carolina assistant to staff
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU Football should add former South Carolina assistant to staff

      Death Valley Voice
      via Death Valley Voice