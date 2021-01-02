LSU's Arik Gilbert, Former 5-Star Tight End, Announces Intention to Transfer

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Tight end Arik Gilbert is going to transfer from LSU after one season with the program.

Gilbert announced on Twitter his intention to enter the transfer portal:

The Marietta, Georgia, native was one of the prized recruits in LSU's loaded 2020 class. He was rated as a 5-star prospect, the top tight end and No. 5 overall prospect, per 247Sports composite rankings.

The Tigers had the fourth-ranked recruiting class last year with three 5-star players committing to the program. Gilbert was the highest-ranked player among that group.

"I think on my official visit when I was sitting down talking to Coach O," Gilbert told Shea Dixon of 247Sports in October 2019 about when he decided to play for LSU. "The way he was talking to me sounded so genuine. I was going to be part of a true family."

Dixon noted at the time that Gilbert's commitment to LSU was "the shocker of the 2020 recruiting cycle" because he was widely believed to be staying in Georgia to play for the Bulldogs.

Gilbert appeared in LSU's first eight games of the season before deciding to opt out Dec. 8. He ranked third on the team with 35 receptions and fourth with 368 yards as a true freshman in 2020.