Ohio State's Justin Fields Says Team Doctors Didn't Give Him Injury Diagnosis

Following his dominant performance Friday in Ohio State's 48-29 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal, quarterback Justin Fields divulged that he didn't receive a diagnosis for the injury he suffered during the game.

According to Erick Smith of USA Today, Fields said of the OSU team doctors: "They didn't really tell me anything. I took a shot or two and just ran back out there. But it's pretty much my whole right is sore, that's messed up. And a little, my hip. But they didn't really give me a diagnosis at all."

Fields suffered the injury during the second quarter when Clemson linebacker James Skalski hit him in the right side with the crown of his helmet.

Skalski was ejected for targeting:

Despite the brutal nature of the hit, Fields finished the game and ended up completing 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Despite the injury, Fields turned in his best showing of the season in what was the biggest game of the season for the Buckeyes to this point.

An even bigger game looms, however, as Fields and the Buckeyes will face the undefeated No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11.

If Fields can lead the Buckeyes to an upset win over Alabama, it will result in Ohio State's first national title since the 2014 season.

Ohio State received no shortage of criticism entering the CFP since COVID-19 issues limited the team to just six games prior to Friday's contest. Some, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, expressed their belief that the Buckeyes didn't play enough games to earn a spot in the top four.

The CFP selection committee disagreed, and head coach Ryan Day's team rewarded them for their decision by knocking off a Clemson team that was favored to go all the way when the season began.

While there isn't yet a diagnosis for Fields' injury, it is difficult to envision it preventing Fields from playing in the biggest game of his college football career, especially after he gutted it out on New Year's Day.

Fields also has plenty to prove to NFL talent evaluators who have already locked in Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick.

If Fields can fight through injury to put up big numbers in a win over Alabama just as he did over Clemson, perhaps he will create some level of controversy atop the 2021 NFL draft.