College Football Championship 2021: Odds, Top Matchups in Ohio State vs. Alabama

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields had his way with the Clemson Tigers secondary to put his team into the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

On January 11, Fields will face a much tougher test against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who possess a potential top-10 NFL draft pick at cornerback in Patrick Surtain II. He could be one of the difference-makers on the Alabama roster, as he should be matched up with Chris Olave.

The Olave-Surtain matchup is one of many intriguing individual battles to watch at Hard Rock Stadium.

Alabama's offensive stars have to deal with an Ohio State front seven that made Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne feel uncomfortable for most of the Sugar Bowl. If the Crimson Tide offensive line breaks open holes for Najee Harris, it could give the SEC champion the edge it needs to outperform the Buckeyes.

Odds

Spread: Alabama (-7)

Over/Under: 76

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Critical Matchups

Chris Olave vs. Patrick Surtain II

Fields was much more effective with Olave at his disposal.

In the Big Ten Championship Game, with Olave missing for unspecified reason, Fields struggled to break down the Northwestern Wildcats defense and managed just 114 passing yards on 12 complete passes. On Friday, Fields hooked up with Olave for six catches, 132 yards and two of his six touchdown passes.

Olave is the closest talent Ohio State has to matching Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and it needs him to perform at a high level. Alabama corner Surtain, however, will be a tough matchup for the wideout. He allowed a single catch on two targets in the Rose Bowl:

Surtain could be the first defensive back off the board in the 2021 NFL draft, and a shutdown performance against Olave would help him cement that status. If Surtain takes Olave out of the game, Fields will have to call on Garrett Wilson and tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell. Fields' connection with his tight ends helped Ohio State open up its advantage over Clemson, but they are not his top targets.

Were Olave nullified, it would force Wilson, Julian Fleming or the tight ends to step up, which they did not do when only two wide receivers caught passes against Northwestern.

Najee Harris vs. Ohio State's Defensive Line

Harris recorded 303 rushing yards on 46 carries in his past two games.

The Alabama senior could be the most important offensive player to his team's success January 11, but he is set to face a tough interior unit. Ohio State's defensive line, led by Haskell Garrett, held Clemson to 44 rushing yards, recorded five tackles for loss and sacked Lawrence on two occasions.

A successful day for Harris would make the Big Ten champion pay more attention to him and potentially keep pressure away from Mac Jones.

Harris owns three 125-plus-yard performances against Top 25 sides and totaled six rushing touchdowns in five ranked matchups. The Rose Bowl marked the first time this season he did not score a rushing touchdown against a Top 25 foe.

If Harris is effective in the red zone, Alabama could have the edge in the scoring column and may be able to put away Ohio State before the fourth quarter.

