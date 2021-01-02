Dabo Swinney on Ranking Ohio State No. 11: 'No, I Don't Regret Any of That'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he did not regret placing Ohio State at No. 11 on his Amway Coaches Poll ranking after his team lost to the Buckeyes 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

He added:

OSU entered Saturday at No. 3 in the coaches poll.

Clemson had no answers for the Ohio State offense, falling behind 35-14 at halftime. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for six touchdowns, and running back Trey Sermon added 193 rushing yards.

The Tigers scored four touchdowns, but the offense went dormant for much of the final 50 minutes. Clemson scored two touchdowns in the first 10 minutes of the game but did not find the end zone again until midway through the third quarter.

Ohio State will face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.