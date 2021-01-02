Heisman Watch 2020: Predictions in Race for College Football's Prestigious Award

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game is now set, as Alabama and Ohio State will go head-to-head for the title. But before that, there's still some other hardware to be given out, including the most prestigious award in college football—the Heisman Trophy.

The four finalists for the Heisman this season are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, with the winner announced on Tuesday.

Instead of being held in New York City like previous years, the Heisman Trophy ceremony is being conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN's coverage will air from its headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Here's a look at the odds for each of the Heisman finalists, followed by a prediction for who will take home the award.

Heisman Trophy Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith -455 (bet $455 to win $100)

Alabama QB Mac Jones +450 (bet $100 to win $450)

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence +700

Florida QB Kyle Trask +5000

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

It's hard to imagine the Heisman Trophy not going to an Alabama player this season. The Crimson Tide have been the top team in the country, and they've had several offensive standouts putting up big numbers, including Jones and Smith, who both have strong cases for the award.

Heisman voting took place before the CFP semifinals on Friday, so Jones and Smith's performances in the Rose Bowl and Lawrence's showing in the Sugar Bowl weren't considered.

Heading into the Rose Bowl, Jones had passed for 3,739 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw four or more touchdowns in a game six times, including in the SEC Championship Game, when he threw a season-high-tying five touchdown passes against Florida. (Jones also threw four touchdown passes in Alabama's Rose Bowl victory over Notre Dame.)

Entering the CFP semifinal, Smith had 98 receptions for 1,511 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had seven multi-touchdown games, which included the SEC title game, when he had 15 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. (Smith then had seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.)

Lawrence (2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air before the Sugar Bowl) and Trask (4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns) had impressive seasons, but they're likely to come up short in Heisman voting.

It takes a special season for a player who isn't a quarterback or a running back to win the Heisman Trophy. Smith is looking to become the first wide receiver to capture the award since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. And the last player to win the Heisman who wasn't a quarterback or running back was Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997.

But Smith has put up numbers worthy of joining that group. He had a stretch during the regular season in which he had 144 or more receiving yards in six of seven games. On Oct. 31, he had 203 yards and a season-high four touchdowns against Mississippi State. He had a season-high 231 yards and three touchdowns against LSU on Dec. 5.

And Smith has been an impressive leader, too.

"Probably one of the most selfless guys that I've ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press. "The guy is one of the most popular guys on the team and also one of the leaders of the team that everybody looks up to because of the example that he sets every day and how he goes about his work."

Smith has already won the AP College Football Player of the Year Award, becoming the first wide receiver to get the honor since it was first handed out in 1998. Smith (26 first-place votes) finished well ahead of Jones (nine) in the voting for that award, so that could be a sign of what's going to happen when the Heisman voting is announced.

Although it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Jones won the Heisman, expect it to go to Smith, who will become the fourth wide receiver to receive the award. He's had an incredible season deserving of winning the prestigious honor.

Prediction: Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins the Heisman

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.