OSU's Justin Fields: Rib Injury Was 'Killing Me' All Game in Win over Clemson

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields suffered an apparent ribs injury after taking a hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter of his team's 49-28 Sugar Bowl win over the Tigers on Friday:

Fields remained in the game after sitting out one play but told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi that he was in extreme pain afterward:

He added postgame:

Fields threw a touchdown pass on his first play back and finished 22-of-28 for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He added 42 rushing yards on eight carries en route to guiding the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will play No. 1 Alabama on Monday, Jan. 11.

It was an incredible performance from Fields, who had 13.8 passing yards per attempt. OSU led 35-14 at halftime thanks to his four first-half passing touchdowns, and the Buckeyes never led by fewer than 14 points after halftime.

Fields also launched two of his best passes after the injury, finding Chris Olave for a 56-yard score before hitting Jameson Williams on a 45-yard touchdown in the second half.

By game's end, Fields' six-touchdown performance was the seventh time that a quarterback has thrown for six scores in a bowl game, per ESPN Stats & Info.