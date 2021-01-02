    Bettor Wins $1.1M After Wagering $1.3M on OSU to Cover Spread vs. Clemson

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell celebrates after scoring with tight end Jeremy Ruckert during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Indiana might have gotten shut out of the New Year's Six bowl slate, but one Hoosier was a big winner Friday night.

    FanDuel announced prior to the Sugar Bowl that a bettor named "THE INDIANA MAN" threw down a cool $1.3 million on Ohio State to cover. The Buckeyes did that and more as they routed Clemson 49-28 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

    Collecting a $2.4 million payout is a great way to get 2021 started.

    If the bettor in question is feeling especially bold, he can put some of his winnings back on Ohio State ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The No. 3 Buckeyes will likely be an underdog against No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11.

    Betting against Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban in a championship game seems like a risky venture, though.        

