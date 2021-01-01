Kings' Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Bone Bruise After MRI on Wrist Injury

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday that rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a bone bruise in his left wrist during Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

The team didn't provide a timetable for when Haliburton will return and instead said an update will be forthcoming next week.

Some were surprised to see the former Iowa State star slip to Sacramento with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, though Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to come off the board at No. 13 in his final mock draft.

Haliburton has started strong out of the gate, averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists while playing a reserve role in the backcourt over five games. He's also shooting 52.9 percent from the floor while having made 10 of his 20 attempts from long range.

Haliburton's injury doesn't appear to be too significant, but the condensed nature of the 72-game schedule means he might wind up missing more contests than he would in a traditional year. That he's out for any time at all is frustrating for the Kings given how well the 20-year-old has been playing.

Somebody will have to fill in on the second unit in his absence. This could be an opportunity for fellow rookie Jahmi'us Ramsey, who has played three total minutes, to move up in the rotation.