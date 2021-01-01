    Kings' Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Bone Bruise After MRI on Wrist Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Isaiah Hartenstein (25) and guard Will Barton (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The Kings won 125-115. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua)
    Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings announced Friday that rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a bone bruise in his left wrist during Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

    The team didn't provide a timetable for when Haliburton will return and instead said an update will be forthcoming next week.

    Some were surprised to see the former Iowa State star slip to Sacramento with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, though Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to come off the board at No. 13 in his final mock draft.    

    Haliburton has started strong out of the gate, averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists while playing a reserve role in the backcourt over five games. He's also shooting 52.9 percent from the floor while having made 10 of his 20 attempts from long range.

    Haliburton's injury doesn't appear to be too significant, but the condensed nature of the 72-game schedule means he might wind up missing more contests than he would in a traditional year. That he's out for any time at all is frustrating for the Kings given how well the 20-year-old has been playing.

    Somebody will have to fill in on the second unit in his absence. This could be an opportunity for fellow rookie Jahmi'us Ramsey, who has played three total minutes, to move up in the rotation.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron's Triple-Double, AD's 34 Push Lakers to Win Over Spurs

      LeBron's Triple-Double, AD's 34 Push Lakers to Win Over Spurs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron's Triple-Double, AD's 34 Push Lakers to Win Over Spurs

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 👂

      📈 Jalen Suggs = Russell Wilson? 👀 Pressure growing for UK prospects 📲 @Jonwass gets the latest NBA scout takes

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Buzz 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔

      We start the new year with some advice for NBA front offices on who to move in 2021

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      The 1 Player Every Team Needs to Trade 🤔

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Haliburton Survives Fall, Hits Big Shot in Kings Loss

      Haliburton Survives Fall, Hits Big Shot in Kings Loss
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      Haliburton Survives Fall, Hits Big Shot in Kings Loss

      RSN
      via RSN