    Tom Allen Issues Statement on Photos of Indiana Jerseys Without Big Ten Logo

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 2, 2021

    Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 27-11. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Numerous images of Indiana's Outback Bowl jerseys without any Big Ten logos or references appeared on social media Friday:

    In response, Indiana head coach Tom Allen released a statement regarding the jerseys, noting that the team decided to prominently feature its mantra, LEO, which stands for "Love Each Other."

    As Matthew Glenesk and Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star noted, there was speculation that Indiana was upset with the conference because of the Big Ten's decision to eliminate its minimum game requirement for its conference championship game, which allowed Ohio State to represent the East division instead of the Hoosiers.

    That ultimately left Indiana out in the cold regarding a potential New Year's Six bowl game. The two championship game participants, Ohio State and Northwestern, are both in New Year's Six bowls.

    Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. Ohio State is facing Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, which is one of the two College Football Playoff Semifinals.

    Indiana will play Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. The 6-1 Hoosiers' only loss was a 42-35 defeat to OSU.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tom Allen clarifies reason why Indiana does not have B1G patch on uniform for Outback Bowl

      Tom Allen clarifies reason why Indiana does not have B1G patch on uniform for Outback Bowl
      Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
      Indiana Hoosiers Football

      Tom Allen clarifies reason why Indiana does not have B1G patch on uniform for Outback Bowl

      Hunter Hodies
      via Saturday Tradition

      How Can Notre Dame Get Un-Stuck? 🧐

      After a disappointing Rose Bowl loss, @KerranceJames looks at the factor that could help the Fighting Irish turn their luck around 👀

      How Can Notre Dame Get Un-Stuck? 🧐
      College Football logo
      College Football

      How Can Notre Dame Get Un-Stuck? 🧐

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Indiana Outback Bowl uniforms cover up Big Ten logo, Tom Allen says no disrespect intended

      Indiana Outback Bowl uniforms cover up Big Ten logo, Tom Allen says no disrespect intended
      Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
      Indiana Hoosiers Football

      Indiana Outback Bowl uniforms cover up Big Ten logo, Tom Allen says no disrespect intended

      Mike Schumann
      via The Daily Hoosier

      Tom Allen responds to Indiana removing Big Ten logo on uniform

      Tom Allen responds to Indiana removing Big Ten logo on uniform
      Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
      Indiana Hoosiers Football

      Tom Allen responds to Indiana removing Big Ten logo on uniform

      247Sports
      via 247Sports