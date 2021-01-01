Tom Allen Issues Statement on Photos of Indiana Jerseys Without Big Ten Logo

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Numerous images of Indiana's Outback Bowl jerseys without any Big Ten logos or references appeared on social media Friday:

In response, Indiana head coach Tom Allen released a statement regarding the jerseys, noting that the team decided to prominently feature its mantra, LEO, which stands for "Love Each Other."

As Matthew Glenesk and Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star noted, there was speculation that Indiana was upset with the conference because of the Big Ten's decision to eliminate its minimum game requirement for its conference championship game, which allowed Ohio State to represent the East division instead of the Hoosiers.

That ultimately left Indiana out in the cold regarding a potential New Year's Six bowl game. The two championship game participants, Ohio State and Northwestern, are both in New Year's Six bowls.

Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. Ohio State is facing Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, which is one of the two College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Indiana will play Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. The 6-1 Hoosiers' only loss was a 42-35 defeat to OSU.