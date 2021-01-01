    Lakers' Jared Dudley Offers to Send Fan Jersey After Tweet About Stimulus Check

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley offered to send a jersey to a fan who tweeted about the possibility of using his stimulus check to purchase one.

    Dudley told the fan to keep his money and asked where to send the No. 10 jersey:

    The IRS began depositing $600 stimulus checks in eligible bank accounts earlier this week.

    Even though an NBA jersey wouldn't cost the full $600, they aren't exactly cheap. Authentic player jerseys through the NBA website cost $210 plus tax and shipping. 

    Rather than use more than a third of his stimulus payment on Dudley threads, the fan appears to be getting hooked up for free.

    Dudley is in his second season with the Lakers after spending the previous few years bouncing around the league. The 35-year-old won a title with Los Angeles last season. He has played sparingly off the bench in three of the Lakers' first five games in 2020-21.

