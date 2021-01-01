    Lakers' Anthony Davis Sells LA Mansion with Movie Theater for $6.6M

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrated during the second half in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis celebrated the new year by selling his mansion in Westlake Village.

    Per Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, Davis sold the 2.3-acre property for $6.6 million two years after he purchased it.

    Flemming broke down many of the amenities of the 16,000-square-foot premises: "The Mediterranean mansion has everything the seven-time All-Star could've needed. In addition to a movie theater, library and gym, there's a full-size indoor basketball court with a scoreboard, skylights and a viewing box. A deck outside the court features a pair of slides that feed into a resort-style swimming pool below."

    The main house and guesthouse include five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple viewing decks.

    Davis listed the estate in April for just under $8 million. He paid $7.5 million for it, according to TMZ Sports.

    Even though Davis took a loss, it's hard to feel bad for him. The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $190 million contract extension with the Lakers a month ago after helping them win the NBA Finals last season.

