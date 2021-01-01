Dwayne Haskins Signs with Goal Line Football After Parting Ways with Agent

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has found new representation after firing his previous agent.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haskins will sign with Goal Line Football and be represented by Cedric Saunders and Brian Levy.

Schefter noted Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are among the clients currently represented by Saunders and Levy.

A first-round pick by the Football Team in 2019, Haskins was released Monday after making 13 starts in two seasons. He started Washington's Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers but was benched for Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter.

After Washington announced his release, Haskins issued a statement on his private Twitter account (h/t Phil Harrison of BuckeyesWire.com).

“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end," he wrote. "I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

Schefter reported Wednesday that Haskins and agent David Mulugheta mutually agreed to part ways.

Haskins, 23, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting at Ohio State in 2018 after throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns in 14 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 16 appearances for Washington, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His 61.4 completion percentage this season ranks 33rd out of 36 qualified quarterbacks.