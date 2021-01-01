Hulk Hogan Talks Raw Legends Night; Randy Orton vs. Fiend Rumors; AEW Attendance

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Hulk Hogan "Excited" For WWE ThunderDome Appearance

Hogan is one of the marquee names announced for Monday's edition of Raw, which has been dubbed "Legends Night." It's also going to mark his first appearance inside the ThunderDome, which is WWE's temporary home at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee spoke with India Today about the opportunity, saying he loves the way the ThunderDome looks with the hundreds of video screens featuring fans that's being used in lieu of a live audience.

"For me to show up at the ThunderDome after all this time? To have [Ric] Flair and Kurt Angle with me, all my buddies, the Big Show? We've even got Beth Phoenix and Tori Wilson. It's just the unexpected wrestling moment I didn't think was going to happen this late in my career," he said. "I am just totally pumped for this. I feel like I'm getting ready for WrestleMania or something."

As always, Hogan explained WWE fans should expect the unexpected when so many big names are in the stadium at the same time.

"I'm going there just to have a great time, reminisce with friends, but when you're talking about having Flair and Kurt Angle there, Big Show, Carlito anything is possible," he told India Today. "We could end up in the ring, brother. We could end up taking over the whole WWE in one given night. You don't know what's going to happen. That's why I'm so excited."

The legends shows have become a fan favorite in recent years as some of the biggest Superstars from yesteryear return, but the vibe might be a lot different this time around without a live crowd. Hogan seems to believe the ThunderDome can provide the same type of pops.

That said, Hogan, Flair and Co. probably won't be featured in every segment since WWE still has to focus on the build toward Royal Rumble on Jan. 31.

Another Gimmick Match Planned For Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt

Orton defeated Wyatt, who was operating as The Fiend, in a Firefly Inferno match at TLC last month. It appears WWE is starting to plan for another specialized match at the Royal Rumble at month's end.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported (via Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co) tentative plans for the Rumble call for a Firefly Fun House match between the pair.

Wyatt previously defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in April. It was less a wrestling match and more a theatrical production that helped enhance the story of The Fiend while taking a look back at Cena's in-ring career and personal life.

It's unclear whether the rematch with Orton would follow a similar arc with a pre-made production rather than a live match during the Rumble telecast. But The Fiend should get back in the win column after his loss at TLC, and that may be the best way to do it.

The next question would be whether the feud continues through WrestleMania or if they go their separate ways after the Royal Rumble.

AEW Sells Out Brodie Lee "Celebration of Life" Dynamite Episode

AEW delivered an outstanding tribute to Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber and formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE) on Wednesday's Dynamite following his death Saturday at age 41.

Wrestling fans turned out in a major way for the special event with 1,080 people in attendance, which represented a sellout under current COVID-19 guidelines at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.).

The report also noted it was the second-largest crowd for a wrestling show since the pandemic started to cause cancellations and postponements across the American sports landscape in mid-March.

Huber's wife, Amanda, announced on Instagram her husband died from a "lung issue" not related to COVID-19. His death has led to tributes from many stars of the wrestling world.

Brodie Lee Jr., the couple's son, was signed to a future contract by AEW before his father's death and was featured during the broadcast Wednesday.