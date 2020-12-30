Brodie Lee Jr., Jon Huber's 8-Year-Old Son, Signed to AEW Contract for Future

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW has signed eight-year-old Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract with plans of putting him on the company's roster when he is of age, AEW play-by-play commentator Tony Schiavone announced on his What Happened When podcast (h/t Chris Siggia of wrestlingnews.co).

Lee Jr. is the son of AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, known as Jon Huber outside of the ring. Huber died at the age of 41 on Saturday from a non-COVID-19 related lung issue his wife Amanda said. He had been hospitalized since late October, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer.

Schiavone said the following regarding AEW's deal with Lee Jr.:

"Knowing that Brodie was very sick and knowing it was holiday time, and I guess knowing that for him to kick out, it was going to be, I don't want to say a miracle, but it was going to be very difficult to kick out. They had brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life. He is 8 years old. He really is a great kid. They made him a member of The Dark Order.

"They put a mask on him. He came out with a kendo stick. He beat up a lot of people. This of course was at a TV taping with nobody in the audience. They signed him to a contract. They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW. They have taken care of him and he follows guys around all the time in the back and he becomes a part of us."

As Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc. wrote, Lee Jr. ceremoniously won the AEW World Championship during a dark television taping by getting Kenny Omega to tap out earlier this month. AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts proclaimed Lee Jr. as the new champion.

Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite is dedicated entirely to Lee.