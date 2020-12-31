Davante Adams Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams became the latest player to join the 99 Club on Madden NFL 21 after EA's latest ratings update.

Adams has 109 catches, 1,328 receiving yards and an NFL-high 17 touchdowns this season despite missing a pair of games. His 102.2 receiving yards per game also leads the league.

The four-time Pro Bowler dominated the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, amassing 11 catches for 142 yards and three scores. The 12-3 Pack currently lead the NFC with one game remaining.

Adams is one of just six players to hold a 99 rating. The other five are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Elsewhere, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey dipped one point from 99 to 98 this week. McCaffrey, who led the NFL with 2,392 scrimmage yards and 19 scores last year, has been limited to just three games this year because of injury.

Other notable changes include Titans running back Derrick Henry and Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs each moving from 95 to 96. Diggs, in particular, was sensational last Monday, amassing nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-9 road win over the New England Patriots.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara inched up a point from 92 to 93 after his six-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Saints wideout Michael Thomas each fell from 96 to 95. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb dropped one point to 94, which is where Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself after accruing 348 passing yards and four scores in a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions last Saturday.

The 2020 NFL regular season will conclude on Sunday, with all 32 teams in action.