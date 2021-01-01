The 1 Player Every NBA Team Needs to Trade in 2021

0 of 30

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Welcome to 2021! Congratulations on getting here. The trip was anything but smooth, because it absolutely sucked, but there is value in making it. Let's properly celebrate the new year with good ol' NBA trade speculation.

Insisting that teams need to deal anyone is, in many cases, hyperbole. No squad will implode in the near or short term for failing to ship out a certain someone. This is instead a look at which players teams should be looking to move first and foremost, if they intend to make any swaps at all.

Most names are selected with the 2021 trade deadline in mind, but we are working with an entire year. Certain picks will focus on the bigger picture and prospect of jettisoning someone over the offseason or, you know, prior to Jan. 1, 2022.

Every choice aims to strike a certain realistic balance. This is to say, some of the hottest takes must be left at the door, even if we truly believe them. Do I think the Dallas Mavericks should be open to moving Kristaps Porzingis once he's healthy? I do. But to suggest they need to or positively should shop him journeys outside the realm of plausibility.

This doesn't mean there won't be some ambitious, spicier or less obvious inclusions. There will be. But each player must have a feasible or likely path to the chopping block before this year ends.

Selections will also be made with the direction and needs of teams in mind. Ergo, the logic for each choice will vary. Embrace the variety, and most definitely don't mistake it for inconsistency. And finally, for anyone included who was signed over the offseason, the implication is they should be shopped once their trade restrictions lift—most of which will be on Feb. 5.

Let us now ring in the new year with some advice for which NBA front offices definitely didn't ask.