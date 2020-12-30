Gregg Popovich Talks 'Very Special' LeBron James on Lakers Star's 36th Birthday

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned 36 on Wednesday.

In advance of facing the Lakers Wednesday night, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich provided some kind words to reporters regarding the four-time NBA MVP:

Popovich and James have faced off in the sport's competitive peak on three separate occasions.

The Spurs beat James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2007 NBA Finals. James and the Miami Heat took down the Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals before San Antonio beat them in the championship round one year later.

The two may have been on-court adversaries, but the respect they have for each other is clearly evident, with James once saying that Popovich was one of his "all-time favorite people."

Popovich has also lauded James for using his platform to speak out:

The Spurs are scheduled to host the Lakers twice over the next three days, with the first matchup occurring Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. James is listed on the NBA's latest injury report as questionable with a left ankle sprain.