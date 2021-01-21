Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins Tweets 'Let's Work' After Steelers Contract

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Dwayne Haskins confirmed he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting a photo from his contract signing to Twitter:

Haskins, 23, had a brutal 2020 season. He finished the year with 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games (six starts), completing 61.4 percent of his passes. The Washington Football Team went just 1-5 in his starts.

Those were disappointing numbers from the 2019 first-round pick, who also struggled in his rookie season. Not only was Haskins benched in favor of Kyle Allen early in the season and also fell behind Alex Smith on the depth chart, he was later benched in Week 16 for journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke while Smith was out injured.

To make matters worse, Haskins was stripped of his captaincy after violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols by appearing at a public party without a mask. The league also fined him $40,000.

There were other concerns in Washington as well.

John Keim of ESPN reported in December that "there was disappointment in how he has prepared during the week when he started the first four games—a common theme last season as well. He did not endear himself to teammates or coaches by appearing to celebrate in the locker room after his first 300-yard game following a 20-point loss to Baltimore."

After his Week 16 benching, Washington promptly released Haskins.

There's little doubt that Haskins has potential. He threw for 4,381 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018 for Ohio State, numbers that prompted Washington to make him the No. 15 overall selection. He never came close to living up to that potential in his first two years, however. The Steelers will be hoping to make a breakthrough.

Pittsburgh might also be looking toward a future without Ben Roethlisberger.

In the immediate aftermath of the team's divisional-round loss to the Cleveland Browns, Roethlisberger said he hadn't made any decisions about his status for 2021. The image of him sitting on the bench as the game ended carried an air of finality, though.

Given how poorly his Washington run went, Haskins wouldn't immediately come in and take the starting job. But he might be the best option if Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs remain his competition.