1 Hot Take for Every NBA Team After First Week

25 of 30

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Take: Carmelo Anthony doesn't need regular minutes anymore.

Carmelo Anthony's NBA return made the short list of 2019-20's better stories, but—as is often the case—the sequel isn't nearly as good as the original.

The veteran forward has encountered a clunky transition to the second team, and his scoring specialty is no longer special enough to cover his shortcomings. He's a defensive liability and an offensive black hole. The Blazers could stomach that combo when they were clinging to faint playoff hopes last season and desperate for supplemental scoring. Both are no longer the case.

The forward spots have trended up with the additions of Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr., and they aren't even hitting their outside shots yet. Bubble breakout star Gary Trent Jr. deserves significant minutes, and Rodney Hood should get a chance to soak up what's left behind. Portland will eventually need to clear space for Nassir Little and Zach Collins, plus it might want to experiment more with Harry Giles III.

That's a ton of depth to sort through, and those who play well with others should rise to the top. Anthony's isolation-based approach doesn't simplify the game for anyone, and his defensive limitations exacerbate the challenges at that end.

He's fine to have around for depth, which everyone will need in this season, but the normal rotation no longer needs him.