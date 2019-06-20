Isaiah Roby to Mavericks: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks selected Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isaiah Roby with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round Thursday.

Roby's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Skilled big who can make threes and put the ball down to attack closeouts. Good bounce around the rim.

Offensive Weaknesses

Isn't special in any one area offensively. Limited production through three seasons.

Defensive Outlook

Roby moves his feet well and can block shots. He'll be vulnerable to getting bullied inside against stronger bigs.

Projected role: Reserve stretch big

The 6'8½" Roby averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game during his junior season, shooting 45.4 percent and 33.3 percent from three. His perimeter shooting was a disappointment in 2018-19, though, after he shot 40.5 percent from three during his sophomore campaign.

Roby also considered returning to Nebraska for his senior season, especially after the program hired former Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, but he decided it was time to make the leap, as he told Brian Weidman of SaukValley.com:

"I definitely looked into coming back. Having a coach at Nebraska with NBA contacts like Coach Hoiberg was a big plus. We met a couple of times and he said he'd love to have me back, but at the same time this was a life-changing decision and he would not stand in my way.

"A lot of the guys I played with either graduated or transferred, so I didn't really know who I'd be playing with next season. I just decided it was time to go."

Roby's athleticism gives him a solid upside, and he's continued to grow throughout his basketball career. Namely, he played a more prominent role for Nebraska after forward Isaac Copeland was injured, and he flashed his potential late in the season with big performances down the stretch against Iowa (23 points, eight rebounds, three blocks) and Butler in the NIT (28 points, eight rebounds).

"I've been an Isaiah Roby fan since he was 14 years old, when he looked like a overgrown puppy," former Nebraska coach Tim Miles told Chris Heady of Omaha.com. "Everyone sees greatness and potential in him. And everyone sees such an emotional and good person. I'm just happy and proud for him."

Roby has plenty of room to improve, but if he adds consistency to his perimeter shot, he could be a versatile, impactful piece for Dallas.