Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Could Return from Knee Injury in 'Next Couple of Weeks'

The Dallas Mavericks could soon get a needed boost to their lineup as center Kristaps Porzingis readies to return.

Porzingis, who had surgery in October to repair a lateral meniscus injury, fully participated in practice with the team Tuesday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that he was anticipating a January debut for the 25-year-old, who could play his first game of the 2020-21 season in the "next couple of weeks." Porzingis suffered the injury in Game 1 of Dallas' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He managed to play through the injury for two more games.

The Latvia native traveled with the team for the three-game road trip that opened its season. Dallas fell to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers before dominating the Clippers 124-73 on Sunday.

"I just need a little bit of time now to get back in a rhythm and feel good on the court, and that's it," he said, per MacMahon. "I don't want to have that adaptation time while I'm already playing. I want to try to do as much as I can right now before I start playing, and once I start playing, I want to play at a high level right away."

Drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 2015, Porzingis played the first three seasons of his career with the franchise, though his 2017-18 All-Star campaign was cut short by a torn ACL. He missed the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign amid his recovery.

Last season, he averaged 20.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists through 57 games.

Dwight Powell has handled center duties for Dallas thus far this campaign, averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in three starts.