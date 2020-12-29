    Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Could Return from Knee Injury in 'Next Couple of Weeks'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 29, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Dallas Mavericks could soon get a needed boost to their lineup as center Kristaps Porzingis readies to return.

    Porzingis, who had surgery in October to repair a lateral meniscus injury, fully participated in practice with the team Tuesday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

    Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that he was anticipating a January debut for the 25-year-old, who could play his first game of the 2020-21 season in the "next couple of weeks." Porzingis suffered the injury in Game 1 of Dallas' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.                                          

    He managed to play through the injury for two more games. 

    The Latvia native traveled with the team for the three-game road trip that opened its season. Dallas fell to the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers before dominating the Clippers 124-73 on Sunday.  

    "I just need a little bit of time now to get back in a rhythm and feel good on the court, and that's it," he said, per MacMahon. "I don't want to have that adaptation time while I'm already playing. I want to try to do as much as I can right now before I start playing, and once I start playing, I want to play at a high level right away."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Drafted fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 2015, Porzingis played the first three seasons of his career with the franchise, though his 2017-18 All-Star campaign was cut short by a torn ACL. He missed the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign amid his recovery.

    Last season, he averaged 20.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the field and 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists through 57 games. 

    Dwight Powell has handled center duties for Dallas thus far this campaign, averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in three starts.        

    Related

      Johnson Is Going to Be Fun and Good as a Maverick

      Johnson Is Going to Be Fun and Good as a Maverick
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Johnson Is Going to Be Fun and Good as a Maverick

      Ryan Mainville
      via Mavs Moneyball

      3 Mavs Trends Through 3 Games: Good and Bad Likely to Stick

      3 Mavs Trends Through 3 Games: Good and Bad Likely to Stick
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      3 Mavs Trends Through 3 Games: Good and Bad Likely to Stick

      Dylan Duell
      via Dallas Sports Fanatic

      Mavs Always Excel in These Two Stats

      Mavs Always Excel in These Two Stats
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Mavs Always Excel in These Two Stats

      Ben Zajdel
      via Mavs Moneyball

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Cavs forward will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks after reaggravating injury Sunday vs. 76ers

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Love Has Calf Strain

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report