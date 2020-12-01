LaMelo Ball and the NBA Rookies with the Most to Prove in 2021

1 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave Anthony Edwards something to prove when they took him No. 1 overall.

But even the Wolves didn't seem sold on Edwards based on how available they made the pick in trade talks. Sources told Bleacher Report throughout the process that Minnesota was trying hard to move down, including during draft day.

While scouts around the league have acknowledged Edwards' talent and likelihood of producing, many have questioned his ability to play efficiently or impact winning after he shot 40.2 percent and Georgia finished 13th of 14 teams in the SEC.

Minnesota will be hoping Edwards can give the lineup a third star to push the Timberwolves over the hump into the playoff picture. But he'll need to show he can tighten his shot selection as a primary creator, score off the ball with spot-up shooting—given the offense will still run through Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell—and that he can consistently apply his special defensive tools.