    Texas' Sam Ehlinger Ruled Out for Alamo Bowl vs. Colorado with Shoulder Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 30, 2020
    Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) sidesteps Colorado linebacker Carson Wells (26) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup with Colorado, per the Longhorn Network.

    Ehlinger played the first half and went 10-of-16 for 160 yards and one touchdown to help Texas take a 17-10 halftime lead. He was sacked on his final two dropbacks.

    Dustin McComas of Orangebloods.com provided more insight:

    Casey Thompson took over at quarterback to start the second half.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

