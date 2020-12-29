Texas' Sam Ehlinger Ruled Out for Alamo Bowl vs. Colorado with Shoulder Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl matchup with Colorado, per the Longhorn Network.

Ehlinger played the first half and went 10-of-16 for 160 yards and one touchdown to help Texas take a 17-10 halftime lead. He was sacked on his final two dropbacks.

Dustin McComas of Orangebloods.com provided more insight:

Casey Thompson took over at quarterback to start the second half.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.