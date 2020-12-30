2020's Most Underrated WWE, AEW Wrestlers, Matches, Moments, PPVs and More

2 of 8

Is it even possible for WrestleMania to be underrated at this point?

In 2020, apparently so.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic threw plans for the event into upheaval. When WWE decided it was going to move forward with the show despite a ban on fans, it acted quick and converted its state-of-the-art Performance Center into an arena that was worthy of the biggest event of the year.

The most surreal and unprecedented Showcase of the Immortals did not disappoint.

Sure, it lacked the energy, pomp and circumstance of previous events but considering the circumstances, WWE and its Superstars still managed to hit the ball out of the park.

Undertaker and AJ Styles delivered a Boneyard Match that has gained considerable Match of the Year consideration, that much we know, but there was also a ton of other stuff that was wholly underrated over the course of 2020.

The Firefly Funhouse Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena was the most original and complex bit of cinematic wrestling we saw all year. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens tore the house down. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley elevated women’s wrestling with a match that should be receiving more award attention than it is. Drew McIntyre squashed Brock Lesnar to cement his status as the new top babyface in WWE and The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross delivered a sneaky good tag title match to kick off the festivities.

In a predicament few others would have succeeded in, Vince McMahon and his production team still managed to deliver a presentation that felt bigger than it was in literal size and even hit on the two-night concept, which it might want to revisit the next time it contemplates a six-hour production.

Perhaps it is because we take the WrestleMania brand for granted but what WWE was able to accomplish at that show deserves more recognition in year-end polls than it is getting, making it arguably the most underrated extravaganza Vinnie Mac’s company has ever produced.