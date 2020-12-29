Warriors' James Wiseman Passes Ball, Edwards, Now Favored in Latest NBA ROY Odds

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Once the odds-on favorite to be Rookie of the Year, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has fallen behind Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in the betting markets.

Wiseman is +250 at FanDuel to take home the honor. Edwards is in second at +500 and followed closely behind by Ball (+550).

Through three games, Wiseman is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. While already in the starting lineup, he figures to get even more playing time since Marquese Chriss suffered a major ankle injury.

Ball carried the most hype in the 2020 rookie class, but he's going through some growing pains. He's also coming off the bench with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier starting in the backcourt to put a dent in his ROY campaign.

While Edwards is pouring in 16.0 points per game, it's fair to assume he won't lead the Timberwolves in shot attempts over the entire season. His 23.5 percent clip from beyond the arc may become more of a problem as the year unfolds, too.

Wiseman is looking like the strongest from the group so far. His performance isn't so out of this world that it precludes another contender from entering the fray, though.

