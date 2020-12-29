Grizzlies' Ja Morant Out 3-5 Weeks with Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Grade 2 Sprain

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be unavailable for three to five weeks after he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Monday's 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after landing on the foot of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the second quarter.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant's X-rays didn't show any fracture and the team was awaiting results from an MRI before providing an official diagnosis.

Memphis selected Morant with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft to become the new face of the franchise. The Murray State alum more than lived up to the hype during his first season. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game with a 47.7 field-goal percentage to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

Expectations for the Grizzlies this season depend on Morant's health. The 21-year-old was off to a hot start, averaging 26.3 points in three games before injuring his ankle.

Until Morant can get back on the court, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will turn to Tyus Jones as his primary point guard.