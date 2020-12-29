Sugar Bowl 2021: Schedule, Top Storylines to Follow in Ohio State vs. Clemson

0 of 2

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Either Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields will play their final college football game at the 2021 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

The quarterbacks for the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes are both projected to be high first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Before they focus solely on draft preparations, Lawrence and Fields will duel for the second time in their careers with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

Clemson will attempt to get to its third consecutive national championship game, which would be one short of the College Football Playoff era record set by the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Dabo Swinney's Tigers achieve that feat, they would have beaten the Buckeyes for the third time in the national semifinals and kept the Big Ten out of the title clash for the sixth straight season.