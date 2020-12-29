Kawhi Leonard Out for Clippers vs. Timberwolves Because of Mouth Laceration

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will miss his team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday because of a mouth laceration, Clips head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters.

Leonard suffered the injury after teammate and big man Serge Ibaka inadvertently elbowed him in a 121-108 win over the Denver Nuggets last Friday.

He received eight stitches and missed the Clippers' 124-73 loss against the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday. Luke Kennard replaced him in the starting lineup.

Lue added that he isn't sure when Leonard's stitches would be removed and that the forward is considered "day-to-day."

Leonard, 29, remains one of the game's top players, averaging 27.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in his first season with the Clippers during the 2019-20 campaign. That season would ultimately end in disappointment, however, as the Clippers shockingly blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

That team didn't live up to high expectations, coming into the season as title contenders. But with a new cast of characters surrounding Leonard and Paul George—players like Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Kennard replaced the outgoing Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green—expectations were again high for the Clippers.

Keeping Leonard healthy is paramount. His history of load management is no secret, though the mouth laceration has now kept him shelved for two games (and perhaps more). Leonard's next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thus far in the 2020-21 he's averaging 23.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

With Leonard again sidelined, look for Kennard to step into the starting lineup.